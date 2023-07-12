BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating after multiple acts of vandalism occurred at a local park.

Police say in one act of vandalism, a “large amount of industrial glue” was poured near the basin of the MLK Splash Pad. They say the incident occurred overnight Tuesday and crews are working to remove the glue. The splash pad will be closed until the clean-up work is finished.

Police say a second act of vandalism, at the MLK Park casino, caused $50,000 in damages. They say the vandalism includes damage to the kitchen area, “significant damages” to the walls, broken doors, windows and light fixtures. Exterior signage was also torn off the building.

Courtesy: City of Buffalo officials

Officials say the majority of damage occurred at the casino, which has been under construction. The city previously invested over $2 million over three phases for the reconstruction of the casino. There has also been an additional $8 million worth of improvements to the park, including splash pads, playgrounds, park shelters, pathways, sports courts, along with security and other improvements.

Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.