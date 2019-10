BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has learned the name of the mother accused of stabbing her six-year-old son in Buffalo.

The incident occurred on Purdy St. earlier this month.

According to police, the boy was stabbed in the chest, arms and upper torso.

His mother, 33-year-old Zakiyyah Wolfford, was taken into custody.

Wolfford has since been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, which is a felony.