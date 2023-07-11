BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a City of Buffalo dump truck crashed, almost hitting a father and son on the sidewalk of Niagara Street, Councilman Mitch Nowakowski is calling for more accountability.

At the time of the morning incident, the dump truck was headed south near the Austin Street intersection as it crashed into a number of vehicles parked at Family Auto Sales, as well as a residence.

According to police, the driver of the dump truck, 35-year-old Vernon Harris, was not licensed. He was immediately put on leave after the crash, and later relieved of his duties, according to a city spokesperson.

In an interview with News 4, Nowakowski suggested the License Event Notification Service (LENS) program for Buffalo, which would allow the city to be notified if an employee loses their license.

“That video went viral, and something could have really catastrophically happened,” Nowakowski said.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) describes the program as something that can help an employer “quickly identify their problem drivers, and focus efforts to improve safety and decrease vulnerability.”

“After you establish a roster of drivers in LENS, it will automatically notify you of driver license events as they post to your drivers’ records,” the DMV says.