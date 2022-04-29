BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire started on the first floor of a Monroe Street home early Friday morning, causing roughly $200,000 in damage.
Crews responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. There, two residents had to be taken to ECMC for various injuries.
It’s not clear what caused the fire, but investigators are looking into it.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.