More Buffalo firefighters, police officers test positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Buffalo officials say more police officers and firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Sunday afternoon, 28 firefighters have tested positive for the virus, and 42 others are currently on administrative leave as a precaution. Along with that, 21 police officers tested positive, while 28 others are on administrative leave.

Three of the firefighters have recovered and returned to work, but none of the police officers are back on duty yet.

Despite this, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says there will be no interruption in services.

“Again, I want to emphasize that services to residents and businesses remain unaffected, our workforce is prepared to respond to any needs,” he said. “Cleaning crews are deep cleaning police station houses and fire houses. We will continue to take whatever all possible precautions to protect the health and safety of our first responders.”