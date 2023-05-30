BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More meetings for Buffalo’s reassessment project are set to take place Tuesday and Wednesday night.

These will cover the Fillmore and Masten districts.

The City of Buffalo says its Assessment & Taxation Department is conducting a three-step process to redetermine the market values of properties throughout the city.

“Once the market value of a property is determined, the third step is to compare it with the property’s assessed value, which is used to calculate property taxes,” the City of Buffalo says. “If the market value is higher than the assessed value, the property owner may see an increase in their property taxes. Conversely, if the market value is lower than the assessed value, the property owner may see a decrease in their property taxes.”

The city says that if a property owner disagrees with the assessment given, they can challenge it through a formal appeal process.

Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m., residents of Buffalo’s Fillmore district can gather at the Theatre of Youth (203 Allen St.) for that district’s informational meeting. The meeting for the Masten District will take place at the same time the next day but at the Delavan Grider Community Center (877 E. Delavan Ave.).

Meetings for the Delaware, North, Lovejoy, South, Niagara districts have already taken place. Those for the University and Ellicott districts will take place next week.