BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new fundraiser is seeking to keep USS The Sullivans shipshape.

The fundraiser took place Tuesday night at Seneca One Tower.

Previously, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park raised more than $1 million to make necessary repairs to the ship. It had been taking on too much water.

This new endowment campaign was started by developers and business owners who want USS The Sullivans to stay in good shape going forward.

Kelly Sullivan, the granddaughter of Albert Sullivan, said “It really synergized.”

“They really worked hard, and I really respect everybody in Buffalo and all over the world who donated money to help save this artifact. Cause that’s what this is; this ship is an artifact,” she said.

USS The Sullivans is dedicated to five brothers who died in World War II. To make a donation, click or tap here.