More single women own homes than single men, with Buffalo metro third on list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In all of the United States’ 50 largest metropolitan areas, there are more single female homeowners than single male homeowners.

Buffalo’s included in this, and in fact, it’s third on the list!

This new study from LendingTree says that in the Buffalo metro area, there are 312,730 owner-occupied households.

16.1 percent of these homes are owned and occupied by single women, while 10.2 percent are owned and occupied by single men.

Only two metropolitan areas were ahead of Buffalo in the list of single woman-owned and occupied homes.

New Orleans just beat Buffalo, taking second, but Tampa, Florida was number one with 16.4 percent of households being owned and occupied by single women.

Interestingly, Tampa also has the highest percentage of households owned and occupied by single men, with 11.5 percent.

All in all, single women own more than 1.5 million more homes than single men in the 50 areas studied. That adds up to single women owning about 5.1 million homes compared to single men owning 3.5 million homes.

None of the metropolitan areas in the top 10 were out west, with most being in the northeast or southern U.S.

MORE | See the whole list here.