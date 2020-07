BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 11,000 National Grid customers in Buffalo are without power, as of 9:55 a.m.

The outages were reported in the northern part of the city.

National Grid estimates that the power will be restored by 8 p.m.

