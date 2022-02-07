More than 150 drinks will be flowing at Buffalo On Tap

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo On Tap is happening this Saturday afternoon at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Tickets, for the event, which requires vaccination against COVID-19, cost $45 to $65.

More than 150 ciders, hard seltzers and craft beers will be available to try.

Entry requirements are subject to change, but the Buffalo On Tap website currently says masks aren’t required.

