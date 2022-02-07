More than 150 drinks will be flowing at Buffalo On Tap

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo On Tap is happening this Saturday afternoon at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Tickets, for the event, which requires vaccination against COVID-19, cost $45 to $65.

More than 150 ciders, hard seltzers and craft beers will be available to try.

Entry requirements are subject to change, but the Buffalo On Tap website currently says masks aren’t required.

MORE | Click/tap here for more information on tickets.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WNY Olympians tracker: Schedule, results & more

Trending Now