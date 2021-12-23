More than $1M in federal dollars headed to Jericho Road Community Health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over $1 million from Washington, D.C. is going to a local health center.
That money will go to Jericho Road Community Health Center in Buffalo.
It will be used for COVID tests, vaccines and patient care.
Officials with Jericho Road said funding during the pandemic allowed them also to open a dental clinic in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and two primary care clinics on Doat and Breckenridge Streets.
