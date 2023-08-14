BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a slew of charges after a search warrant turned up drugs, guns and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.
The search took place Sunday on Winter Street. There, Buffalo police say they worked with Homeland Security Investigations and found the following:
- approximately two kilograms of crack and powder cocaine
- more than $39,000
- drug paraphernalia
- 9mm KelTec handgun loaded with seven bullets
- .22 caliber revolver
Juan Rivera, 50, was subsequently charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia and second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.