BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a slew of charges after a search warrant turned up drugs, guns and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

The search took place Sunday on Winter Street. There, Buffalo police say they worked with Homeland Security Investigations and found the following:

approximately two kilograms of crack and powder cocaine

more than $39,000

drug paraphernalia

9mm KelTec handgun loaded with seven bullets

.22 caliber revolver

Juan Rivera, 50, was subsequently charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia and second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.