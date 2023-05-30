BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police officers responded to a Hudson Street residence around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, where a man was found shot.
The 36-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC, where he was listed as critical.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
