Morton’s steakhouse closes Buffalo location in Hyatt Regency

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The owner of the Buffalo Hyatt Regency plans to sue a famous steakhouse for breach of contract.

News 4 confirmed today that Morton’s steakhouse is now closed at the Hyatt after a busy New Year’s Eve service.

On Tuesday, Genesee Hotel Properties filed a summons against Morton’s of Chicago for breach of contract.

The owners of the Hyatt are seeking $2 million in damages with interest.

Morton’s replaced another steakhouse housed in the same hotel, E.B. Green’s, in 2017.

Neither Morton’s (Landry’s Inc.) nor the attorney representing the hotel immediately returned messages seeking comment.