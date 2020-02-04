Most allegations against Buffalo State Women’s Soccer Team not substantiated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo State says a review of the women’s soccer team did not substantiate all of the allegations made.
Current and former players filed complaints against Coach Nicholas Demarsh back in November.
An independent review by Buff State could not confirm concerns regarding the handling of athlete injuries, mental health or physical well-being. The review did find issues with team culture.
Demarsh was removed from managing the team when the allegations surfaced.
The school says it will make an announcement about his status with the team in the coming weeks.
Vice President of Student Affairs at Buff State, Timothy Gordon sent News 4 a statement this afternoon regarding the decision:
Syracuse-based law firm Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC has completed its independent review of the Buffalo State women’s soccer program, its leadership, and the complaints raised by a group of current and former women’s soccer student-athletes last fall. An executive summary of the review is attached to this message. Bond conducted a total of 33 individual in-person interviews, which included 25 current and former student-athletes from the 2018 and/or 2019 women’s soccer team, the head athletic trainer, the associate director of athletics, the senior woman administrator/associate director of athletics, the director of athletics, the current assistant women’s soccer coaches, and the head women’s soccer coach. The interviews were conducted throughout the first half of the month of December and, due to the holiday recess, were completed in the first two weeks of January 2020. In general, the independent review did not substantiate complaints regarding the handling of studentathlete injuries, mental health, or physical well-being. Nor did investigators conclude that any NCAA violations occurred. However, the report confirmed concerns related to leadership style, professionalism, and team culture. The investigators described an atmosphere that is inconsistent with our institution’s values—we must, and will, strive for a better environment, leadership, and overall experience for our student-athletes. While I have not yet reached a decision regarding program leadership for next season, I felt it prudent to share the results of the independent review in a timely manner. I expect to make a decision—in consultation with Jerry Boyes, director of intercollegiate athletics—about women’s soccer coaching responsibilities in the coming weeks. In the meantime, men’s soccer head coach Francesco Cardillo will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the women’s program. Nicholas DeMarsh remains in his current title as an employee of the college and athletic department, but will continue to focus on his duties as fitness center manager. Thank you for your understanding and patience while we address this important matter.”VP of Student Affairs Timothy Gordon