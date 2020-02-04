Most allegations against Buffalo State Women’s Soccer Team not substantiated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo State says a review of the women’s soccer team did not substantiate all of the allegations made.

Current and former players filed complaints against Coach Nicholas Demarsh back in November.

An independent review by Buff State could not confirm concerns regarding the handling of athlete injuries, mental health or physical well-being. The review did find issues with team culture.

Demarsh was removed from managing the team when the allegations surfaced.

The school says it will make an announcement about his status with the team in the coming weeks.

Vice President of Student Affairs at Buff State, Timothy Gordon sent News 4 a statement this afternoon regarding the decision: