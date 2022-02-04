Mother and son are going to the Super Bowl, thanks to Harrison Phillips

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, Colleen Marchetta from Hope Rises introduced us to Blake and his mother Debbie, who are headed to this year’s Super Bowl.
This opportunity came from the kind heart of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and his Playmakers Foundation.
In the videos above and below, see how it happened, and learn more about how the Playmakers Foundation impacts local kids.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.