Mother, daughter dead after fire breaks out on Weiss Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A mother and her daughter are dead after a fire broke out at a home on Weiss Street early Monday morning.

Buffalo firefighters were called to the scene in the city’s Kaisertown neighborhood around 1:40 a.m.

Officials say the mother was in her early 30s, but the specific age of her young daughter was not provided.

Four firefighters were hurt and taken to ECMC for treatment. The cause of the fire is under investigation.