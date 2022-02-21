Mother of 14-year-old stabbing victim plans to sue Buffalo Public Schools, Superintendent Cash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mother of the student who was stabbed at McKinley High School Feb. 9 plans to sue Buffalo Public Schools and Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.

Aurielle Austin of Buffalo signed a Notice of Claim on behalf of her 14-year-old son, who remains in critical condition at Oishei Children’s Hospital. News 4 is electing not to name the victim at this time, due to his status as a minor.

According to Austin’s lawyers, John Elmore and Kristen Elmore-Garcia, the Notice of Claim identifies BPS and Dr. Cash as “negligent actors for failing to provide a safe, and violence free school environment.” The Notice also describes how school administrators were alerted of a conflict escalating among students and could have prevented the incident, but failed to respond. It also alleges that a culture of violence was allowed to develop within the high school, which ultimately led to the stabbing.

News 4 has reached out to district leaders and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information is learned.