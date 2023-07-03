BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 66-year-old motorcyclist was taken to ECMC after crashing into two other vehicles Sunday morning in Buffalo.
The incident took place just after 3 a.m. near Elmwood and Hertel avenues. At the time, the motorcyclist was heading north on Elmwood.
It’s not clear how badly the motorcyclist was injured, or if anyone in the other vehicles suffered injuries.
No charges have been announced, as of Monday morning. News 4 will provide more information on this crash if it becomes available.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.