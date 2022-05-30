BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Buffalo, in which a 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed.
According to city officials, the crash took place at Peckham Street and Madison Street. Investigators reported the victim was traveling the wrong direction on Madison, a one way street, when his motorcycle was struck by a Dodge Charger at the intersection.
The man was taken to ECMC for treatment, but was later declared deceased.
Police reported that no charges have been filed at this time.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.