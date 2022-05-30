BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Buffalo, in which a 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed.

According to city officials, the crash took place at Peckham Street and Madison Street. Investigators reported the victim was traveling the wrong direction on Madison, a one way street, when his motorcycle was struck by a Dodge Charger at the intersection.

The man was taken to ECMC for treatment, but was later declared deceased.

Police reported that no charges have been filed at this time.