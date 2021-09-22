Motorcyclist goes over guardrail on Scajaquada Expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a motorcyclist lost control on Route 198 and fell over a guardrail.

On Tuesday, shortly after 3 p.m., the 34-year-old man was near the Niagara Street exit when he went over the guardrail and fell roughly 30 feet “into a pile of rubbish,” police say.

As of Wednesday morning, the man is at ECMC, recovering from multiple non-life threatening injuries. It’s not clear what those injuries were.

Police are still investigating this incident.