Motorcyclist hospitalized after hitting median at Route 33 and Grider Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Friday morning, a motorcyclist was thrown into the road after striking the median.

Related Content Buffalo Police asks for the public’s help identifying homicide case suspects

Just after 2 a.m., Buffalo police say the crash happened on Route 33 near Grider St. After the operator hit the median, he landed in the eastbound lanes.

He was taken to ECMC with serious injuries, but it’s not clear what his current condition is.

MORE | Bicyclist struck by Buffalo police car at Hudson and West