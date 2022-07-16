BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist sustained injuries after a crash on Rt. 33 westbound on Saturday.

Police said that the crash occurred near the Best Street exit just after 5:30 p.m. as the motorcycle struck a guard rail. The operator was transported to ECMC with injuries that “appear serious in nature.” The area was closed to traffic but the accident had been cleared as of 8:27 p.m., NITTEC said.

Police said that there is no other information at this time.