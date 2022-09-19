BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with another vehicle in Buffalo.
Police responded to the scene at Grider Street and Northland Avenue on Sunday around 2:45 p.m.
The crash occurred when a southbound vehicle on Grider was turning left. It was struck by the motorcycle, police said.
The 31-year-old motorcyclist, who was not named by police, was declared dead at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle. The other driver, who was only identified as a female, was not injured.
As of Monday morning, no charges have been filed.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.