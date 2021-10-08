Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run at Genesee and Rapin in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist has died as the result of a hit-and-run at Genesee Street and Rapin Place in Buffalo.

Police say it happened Thursday night, shortly before 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, a westbound vehicle on Genesee was trying to make a turn when the driver hit the motorcyclist.

The 44-year-old Cheektowaga man on the motorcycle was taken to ECMC, where he later died.

It’s not clear what kind of vehicle struck him. Police say the driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.