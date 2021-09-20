Motorcyclist sent to ECMC after accident on Scajaquada Expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital Monday after veering off the Scajaquada Expressway.
The accident happened just after 3:10 p.m. when Buffalo police say the motorcyclist was driving west and lost control going off the 198. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
Police say the injuries look to be non-life-threatening.
The 198 Westbound remains closed to traffic.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
