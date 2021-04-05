Motorcyclist in critical condition following collision at Best and Jefferson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday afternoon, a motorcycle and another vehicle collided at Best St. and Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo.

Around 4 p.m., Buffalo police say the 26-year-old motorcyclist was headed south on Jefferson Ave. when a northbound vehicle turned left onto Best St., leading to the crash.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured. He’s currently in critical condition at ECMC.

The people in the other vehicle, which was being driven by a 21-year-old man, were treated at Oishei Children’s Hospital and released. It’s not clear how many people were in the vehicle at the time.

Both drivers are Buffalo residents. As of Monday morning, no charges have been filed as officials continue their investigation.