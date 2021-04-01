“Mounted for Meals” drive benefiting The Reponse to Love Center returns after year off from the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual “Mounted for Meals Donation Drive” kicked off Thursday outside the Broadway Market and plenty of people stopped by to drop off canned goods and other donations.

Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic, but this year things were business as usual for the mounted unit and The Response to Love Center.

Organizers accepted canned goods, non-perishable food items, as well as cash donations.

Masks, social distancing, and other COVID-19 protocols were in place, but their goal was ultimately the same – collecting food and money to help those most in need.

Sister Johnice of The Response to Love Center said, “The need for people coming to us in the cold in the rain, people came on a daily basis and they were hungry. And we want to respond to that. It’s really important that people have a nutritious meal.”

This is an event that runs twice a year- once around the winter holidays and then again this time of year.