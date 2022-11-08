BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s an unusual sight over downtown Buffalo on this Election Day — a low-flying helicopter.
Inside is a camera crew, shooting scenes for an upcoming film. Those scenes are expected to include the city’s iconic waterfront, the Skyway and the downtown Buffalo skyline.
There’s no word yet on what film it is that will include these scenes.
Latest Posts
- Locals tell us why they’re voting this Election Day
- Could NY turn red? Zeldin addresses public safety & inflation
- 1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
- Movie scenes being shot from helicopter over Buffalo
- America’s election systems are more than just machines – they’re people, who are overworked, underpaid and feeling pressured
MORE | Poloncarz: Flu cases spike in Erie County