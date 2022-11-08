BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s an unusual sight over downtown Buffalo on this Election Day — a low-flying helicopter.

Inside is a camera crew, shooting scenes for an upcoming film. Those scenes are expected to include the city’s iconic waterfront, the Skyway and the downtown Buffalo skyline.

There’s no word yet on what film it is that will include these scenes.

