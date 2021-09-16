Movie trailer for “Nightmare Alley” filmed in Buffalo back in February 2020 released

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re getting our first look at a film shot in the City of Buffalo.

Searchlight Pictures released the first trailer for “Nightmare Alley.” Crews filmed a portion of the movie in Niagara Square in February of 2020. The trailer features a few shots inside city hall.

“Nightmare Alley” hits theaters on December 17.

Watch the trailer by clicking here.

