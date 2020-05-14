M&T Bank’s Plaza Event Series will go virtual for the 2020 season

1  of  2
Coronavirus
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–M&T Bank announced its plans to reimagine the Plaza Event Series to keep it alive during the pandemic.

M&T officials say they’re teaming up with the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame to launch the “Plaza (At Home) Event Series.”

The collaborative video initiative will feature a variety of long-time and newer Plaza Event Series performers, M&T says.

The first video is set to debut in June, during what would have been the first month of the series. More videos will be released throughout the summer, series organizers say.

In addition to the music, there will be interviews with artists to learn more about Western New York musicians.

M&T will also provide the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame with a $10,000 grant.

