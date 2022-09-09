BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A more than $3 million construction project is just about complete.

The project included resurfacing of Wehrle Drive from Harlem Road to Aero Drive in Amherst. Nearly 2.5 miles of Wehrle Drive has been resurfaced and pedestrian and bike lanes have been added in the area near the Amherst Little League diamonds.

“The department of public works has projects all across our county whether its oil and chip projects or these projects that require multiple partners to make it happen,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

$2.5 million of the funding came from the federal infrastructure money.