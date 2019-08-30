Multiple airlines urge caution as Dorian approaches the U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There aren’t any delayed or cancelled flights listed yet, but the Buffalo Niagara International Airport has been sharing warnings from a number of airlines.

It’s all in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to hit Florida this Monday.

Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, United and Frontier all issued either advisories, alerts or waivers as the storm heads for the U.S.

The Buffalo Airport itself is encouraging people to “stay informed” while making travel plans.

