BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple fatalities have been reported as the result of a crash where the westbound Route 33 lanes meet Route 198, Buffalo police said.

Officers responded to this area, where a vehicle rolled over, shortly before 6:45 a.m.

It’s not clear how many people were killed. Others were taken to local hospitals.

Throughout the morning, the ramp from Route 33 to Route 198 remained closed. It’s not clear when it will reopen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.