Multiple injuries reported in an afternoon crash involving a Buffalo Police patrol vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 29-year-old woman is at ECMC with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a Buffalo Police patrol vehicle this afternoon.

Mayor Brown says two pedestrians, two people in a vehicle, and the BPD officer in the vehicle suffered injuries in the crash at Main Street and Benwood Avenue.

Captain Rinaldo tells us a vehicle and the police cruiser crashed at 12:40 p.m.

It’s unknown at this time who hit who but reconstruction to the cruiser will take several days.

According to Rinaldo, the police cruiser had emergency lights on as the officer was responding to a knife call.

Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo also reports the officer is a 3-year-veteran of the force.

The officer is cooperating in the investigation.

