BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple people were injured Tuesday when two cars collided and one rolled over on Elmwood Avenue.

Police say the incident happened just before 2:10 p.m. on the 1700 block of Elmwood. When the one vehicle rolled over, police say it struck a female pedestrian.

Police say “a number” of people were injured and transported to local hospitals.

The incident is still under investigation.