BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple people were injured Tuesday when two cars collided and one rolled over on Elmwood Avenue.
Police say the incident happened just before 2:10 p.m. on the 1700 block of Elmwood. When the one vehicle rolled over, police say it struck a female pedestrian.
Police say “a number” of people were injured and transported to local hospitals.
The incident is still under investigation.
Latest Posts
- Two BPD detectives hurt after fight with burglary suspect
- Multiple people injured in rollover crash on Elmwood Avenue
- “Gowns for Prom” returns to Shea’s, helping students find a prom dress for free
- Country music trio to play Erie County Fair Aug. 13
- ‘We are extremely unique’: Historic Polonia celebrates Dyngus Day
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.