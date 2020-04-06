Mundy Cakes’ quarantine cookies bring smiles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mundy Cakes has come up with the perfect recipe to make you smile — quarantine cookies!

“What should I wear to the living room today?” “Quarantine calories don’t count!”

Those are just two of the messages Amanda Bernardini has created to life spirits during these uncertain times.

“I think it’s important to stay positive right now and find lights where you can,” she said.

Her passion for baking started when she was just a little girl — in the kitchen with her mother. She’s now getting help from her own son.

Just a year and a half ago she opened up her own shop, Mundy Cakes on Allen. And while things are a little different right now, she’s just happy to still be working in some capacity.

“It’s been a major hit for us, but we recognize that there are people that have been affected by this so much more,” she said.

Mundy Cakes is taking the proper precautions and still offering curbside pick up and grub hub with a limited menu.

“We just run out their orders to their car and sometimes even pop the trunk so there’s no contact,” she said.

And a dollar from each sale will be pooled together to help our another local business!

To order or find out more information head to https://www.mundycakes.com/. They also respond on Instagram and Facebook!