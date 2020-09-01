Two charged with murder after burned bodies, human remains found in Buffalo

(U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. will hold a conference on this matter at 2:30 p.m. Watch in the video player above.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On a September morning nearly one year ago, a little boy named Noelvin was discovered on a porch on Potomac Ave. His parents’ bodies were found in a burned-out van nearly half a mile away on Tonawanda St.

They were identified as Miguel Valentin-Colon and Nicole Merced-Plaud. A medical examiner’s report says they were beaten, shot to death and then burned.

Authorities think the vehicle burned just five hours prior to Noelvin being found.

The remains of a third victim, Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred, were found on Box Ave.

In the days that followed Noelvin being found on the porch, police released a video showing two men running from the scene of the burned van with the boy.

According to court paperwork, Jariel Cobb and Deandre Wilson have been charged with killing the three victims. U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says their deaths occurred on Roebling Ave.

Cobb and Wilson were accused of murder while engaged in a narcotics conspiracy. In addition to this, the two were accused of obstructing justice by trying to destroy the bodies of Noelvin’s parents.

Kennedy says this could be a death penalty case for Cobb and Wilson. The Attorney General has not yet determined whether that will be pursued. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) September 1, 2020

Wilson and another person, James Reed, are charged with trying to destroy Roman-Audiffred’s body.

Noelvin, now 4, is being raised by his grandmother, Zenaida Colon.

