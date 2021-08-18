Murder convictions of two members of the “Buffalo Five” thrown out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The murder convictions of two men, related to the 1976 death of William Crawford, have been thrown out.
John Walker, Jr. and Darryl Boyd had previously been convicted of killing Crawford. Judge Christopher Burns announced the decision on Wednesday morning.
Walker and Boyd were members of the “Buffalo Five.” When they were charged, they were 16 years old, and have since served their sentences.
Walker spent 21 years in prison, while Boyd was there for 28.
Judge Burns said “the scales tip ever so slightly in favor of the defendants.”
