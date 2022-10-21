BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michael G. Murphy is no longer the president of the Shea’s Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees, Shea’s announced in a release Friday.

Murphy presided as president of Shea’s for the past six years.

The board will move to form a committee that will conduct a national search for Murphy’s successor and plans to announce several new trustees after its yearly meeting on Oct. 29.

“We are pleased with the return of our patrons and fans of Broadway musicals and other shows,” Board Chair Randall K. Best said. “And we want to thank those patrons and our sponsors for their loyalty and patience during this challenging time of transition.”

In August, Shea’s had announced a reorganization of roles, that included Murphy.