BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual Music Is Art Festival will not be going away in 2020, but instead, it will be online.

Goo Goo Dolls bassist and Music Is Art Founder Robby Takac made the announcement on Facebook Friday morning.

He says more details are coming, but the festival will take place on MusicIsArt.org on Sept. 12.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.