Music Is Art is returning in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Riverworks will be rocking in September for the Music Is Art Festival.

Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac founded the popular event, which will take place on September 11 this year.

There will be more than 200 musicians, as well as DJs, dancers and artists. Takac is looking forward to the festival returning after the pandemic silenced local musicians.

“I think it’s a particularly exciting time for this festival to happen because everything has been in such a state of flux,” Takac says.

This will be the 19th Music Is Art Festival.

