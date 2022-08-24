BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local and state leaders broke ground on a major renovation at The Colored Musicians Club in Buffalo on Wednesday.

The club is over 100 years old, and is the only remaining African-American music club in the United States.

Crews will build a new entrance, expand the performing space, and restore the façade. The project’s price tag is just under $3 million. Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin says supporting the arts helps inspire future generations.

“The right kind of art can move society forward. it can inspire someone to name their babies. the right kind of movie can cause someone to change their mind on bias or racism,” Baskin said.

Some of the all-time greats have performed at the colored musicians club — including Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, and Nat King Cole.