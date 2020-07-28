Mychajliw releases final report on coronavirus overtime paid to all county employees

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says a final report outlining overtime paid for all county employees, including those represented by unions or bargaining units, shows political appointees padded overtime and pension.

He says they did so by working COVID hotlines, instead of the county utilizing lower-level workers for tasks.

To date, Mychajliw says, $3,174,477 of the $160 million in federal CARES Act funds has been spent on overtime for all Erie County workers, and of that, $2,349,438 has been paid to employees represented by bargaining units.

According to the comptroller, that includes overtime disbursed to high paid administrators, who he says are also considered political appointees, which are represented by unions.

Mychajliw says the report shows the Poloncarz administration gave jobs to some high paid administrators, whose overtime costs were much higher, instead of using lower-paid county employees or even those workers sent home with full pay to work coronavirus hotlines.

“If you’re a political appointee of the County Executive, you’ll get rewarded with a lot of overtime during the Coronavirus response. So many blue-collar folks are out of work. Businesses are forced to close. Families can’t pay their bills. Yet the Poloncarz Administration took advantage of a crisis by allowing political appointees to pad their paychecks and their pensions,” Mychajliw said.

He adds that this overtime pay to salaried, appointed administration hires comes as the county instituted a hiring freeze and laid off 65 employees. Mychajliw also says some of the tasks performed are not directly related to the positions for which employees are earning overtime.

In an example, Mychajliw says Medical Inspector General Michael Szukala has collected $4,032.39 in overtime pay for answering phones at the COVID call center, in addition to his annual salary of $120,047.

Szukala also assisted at testing sites at various Erie County locations, according to the comptroller. The county overtime earned is in addition to the $35,000 annually Szukala collects as an Amherst Town Councilman, Mychajliw added.

According to the report, approximately 26% of overtime costs have been paid to political employees, with the remaining amount paid to workers represented by unions.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Comptroller Mychajliw said:

“The Erie County Legislature will make a determination whether they believe this is an appropriate use of COVID funds. It would be a disservice to taxpayers for the Legislature to ‘cherry-pick” holding one office or department accountable. That is not fair. If the Legislature so chooses, they can demand an hour-by-hour accounting of overtime paid to all employees, not just a select few. There’s justifiable outrage in the community about this issue. Taxpayers paid the bill in the first place. They are not happy some political appointees made more for 18-weeks of overtime than what they make in one entire year.”

To see the full report, click here.