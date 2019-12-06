In court: Man accused of intentionally crashing into Chippewa bar just after closing time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of intentionally driving into the front of a Chippewa Street nightclub minutes after closing time was on Friday back in court.

Najeeb Jackson was arrested around 4:30 a.m. one Sunday morning in August after the car crashed into Bottoms Up, sending a security guard back some 20 feet.

A total of three people, including the Jackson and the guard, sustained minor injuries.

Booking photo of Jackson from August.

The owner had testified Jackson was thrown out of the bar for throwing a drink in a woman’s face and spitting at a bouncer. Jackson’s sister said he was beat up by bouncers.

The security guard was licensed to carry a gun and it was reported during a previous court appearance that he fired three shots inside the bar at Jackson, while he was in the driver’s seat

Defense attorneys questioned why bouncers weren’t charged with assault, or in relation to firing the gun. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the bouncer did nothing wrong.

“After he was thrown off the hood of the car, this bouncer had a legal firearm, he had a legal security permit as a security officer, he had a legal license to carry, he was totally legal, and he did shoot three rounds into the front grill of that car, which was totally appropriate under the circumstances,” Flynn said.

Jackson is charged with two counts of attempted murder for hitting two bouncers that night. He’s currently free on $50,000 bail, and is due back in court on Jan. 15.