Nardin Academy administrators meeting with students and alumni to address racism and discrimination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Administrators at Nardin Academy in Buffalo are meeting with students and alumni tonight to address issues of racism and discrimination over the years at the school.

“I never really experienced any racism or discrimination to my face at Nardin. But I do have who have experienced discrimination and current students as well.”

That’s why Kesi Akono says she’s standing behind alumni and current students who are calling out school administrators for not addressing issues of racism or discrimination.

Those issues have recently been shared on social media through a new website and petition.

Jessica Benton graduated from Nardin in 2013.

She says when some of her white classmates were using the n-word on Twitter, she and other black classmates reported it to the principal at the time.

Nardin Academy President Marsha Sullivan has recently met with students and alumni.

She says each virtual meeting was limited to 25 spots, about 3,000 alumnae were invited.

But Akono and Benton say they didn’t know about the meetings.

Sullivan says these meetings are to listen to alumni and students.

She says the school has a diversity, anti-harassment, and bullying policy, which is being reviewed to address specific incidents related to race.