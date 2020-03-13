Nardin Academy closing campuses for two weeks amid COVID-19 concenrs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Due to continued coronavirus concerns, Nardin Academy will close the Cleveland Avenue and West Ferry campuses for all students for two weeks starting Monday.

The academy says it will open for students who need books, computers, or other academic materials on Monday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Until further notice, the school says it will cancel all school-sponsored large gatherings under recommendations by Governor Cuomo.

Effective immediately, all athletics are canceled as well.

Nardin says student travel will also be postponed or canceled.

“During this period of virtual learning for our students and faculty, essential staff will be working at Nardin Academy and we will regularly communicate updates with our families.” President Marsha Sullivan said. “We recognize this is an unprecedented situation and we appreciate your understanding as we navigate an ever-changing health crisis. Again, the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and families is paramount to us and we are committed to doing all we can toward this goal.”

Academic plans for its schools include:

Montessori: Toddlers: OFF Early Childhood Program: Teachers will email parents with activities for students. Elementary: Teachers will email parents with assignments, reading and activities for students.

Lower School: K – 3: Teachers will email parents with assignments, reading and activities for students. 4: Students engage in online learning. Teachers will assign reading, assignments and engage in distance learning using Chromebooks via Schoology.

Middle School: 5 – 8: Students engage in online learning. Teachers will assign reading, assignments and engage in distance learning using Chromebooks via Schoology.

High School: 9 – 12: Students engage in online learning. Teachers will assign reading, assignments and engage in distance learning using Chromebooks via Schoology



Attendance fo students Kindergarten through 12 will be taken daily online.