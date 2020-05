BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision on the school year appears to have been made at Nardin Academy.

Even though the state has not yet made a decision on reopening schools, Nardin has notified parents its school year, along with online classes, will end on May 29.

Officials at the school say they will make arrangements for students to pick up their belongings left on campus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a decision on reopening schools across the state will be announced on Friday.