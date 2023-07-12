BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s new leadership at Nardin Academy for the time being.

The private, Catholic high school for girls announced Tuesday that Rebecca Reeder would be returning as interim President.

Reeder spent more than three decades with Nardin, serving as Senior Vice President for Academics, a biology teacher, guidance counselor and high school principal.

“As I returned to the halls of Nardin, it seemed as though I had never left,” Reeder said in Nardin’s announcement. “It is thrilling to work again with our talented community of faculty, staff, and of course our students.”

The school has been in a shifting state recently, as all 15 members of the school board, including now-former school President Dr. Sandra Betters, were removed this past May. This followed a student walkout this past spring, in protest against the school administration.

The Board of Trustees called for the resignations of both Dr. Betters and Board Chair Tish Van Dyke the day after the walk-out. Before the board members were removed, they had announced that Dr. Betters and nine other board would be stepping down June 30.