Nat. Grid and NYSEG crews working around the clock to restore power

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–National Grid officials say damage is delaying certain areas from getting power.

Flooded streets and fallen trees, Western New Yorkers were left spending the day cleaning up after last night’s storm.

Tens of thousands of people were left without power, including on Gesl Street, where a downed tree took out the power line before falling on a home and a car. The woman who lives there is unhurt but without heat.

Emergency crews have been working overtime getting people to safety while NYSEG and National Grid have been working round the clock to restore power.

Most have the lights back on but thousands of people all over the area could still be in the dark up until tomorrow night.